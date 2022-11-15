Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.54 per share, payable February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2023. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 124 years.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.54 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2022. All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Four Corners Property Trust today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share, equivalent to $1.36 per share per annum, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This represents a 2.3% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BAX,GIS,YUM,PEG,FCPT

