Daily Dividend Report: BAC,WES,ACC,LNT,CDR

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

Today, Western Midstream Partners, announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.311 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2020. WES's fourth-quarter 2020 distribution is payable February 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business February 1, 2021.

American Campus Communities, the nation's largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on January 18, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock, payable on February 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 28, 2021.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share payable on February 16, 2021, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 29, 2021. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 301 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Cedar Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors has formally approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.066 per share on the Company's Common Stock, payable on February 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

