Daily Dividend Report: BAC,ICE,HSY,PEP,PHM

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.21 per share, payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 4, 2022.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.38 per share, up 15% from its previous $0.33 per share quarterly dividend in 2021. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2022. ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2022 to be $1.52 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $843 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 2, 2022, and are payable March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record February 18, 2022. It is the 369th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 150th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.075 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.30 per share from $4.09 per share, which began with the June 2021 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2021 marked the company's 49th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share payable April 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

