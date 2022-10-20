Bank of America announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2022.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the third quarter, payable on November 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the third quarter of 2021.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock, payable on December 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022. This dividend represents a 50.0% increase over the dividend paid in December 2021.

DuPont (DD) has declared a fourth quarter dividend of thirty-three cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BAC, SHW, KMI, ODFL, DD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.