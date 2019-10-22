Daily Dividend Report: BA, LLY, SO, NSC, MCO

Boeing reports that the board of directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of two dollars and five and one-half cents ($2.055) per share. The dividend is payable December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.645 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2019.

Southern Company announced a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable December 6, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2019.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) announced a regular quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 1.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share of MCO Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

