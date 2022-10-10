AZZ, a leading provider of hot-dip galvanizing and a variety of metal coating solutions and coil coating solutions, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2022.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share payable on November 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2022.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for October 2022. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 21, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AZZ,PSX,AES,MMS,DX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.