Daily Dividend Report: AYI,LSI,RPM,PNC,WSO

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $4.00 per share that, based on yesterday's closing share price, equates to an annual yield of approximately 2.8%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2022 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2022.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 14, 2022. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.3 percent in October 2021 marked its 48th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.8 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $81.50, RPM's dividend yield would be 1.96 percent.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share, an increase of 25 cents per share, or 20%, from the fourth quarter dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 13, 2022.

Watsco Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.20 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 48 consecutive years.

