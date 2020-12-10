Daily Dividend Report: AXP,PM,CSCO,ZTS,XEL

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on January 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is December 22, 2020. For more details on stock, dividends and other information, see www.pmi.com/dividend.

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per common share to be paid on January 20, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2021. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share was paid on October 21, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a first quarter 2021 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.25 per share, an increase of 25% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2020. The dividend is to be paid on Monday, March 1, 2021, to holders of record on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 43 cents per share. The dividends are payable January 20, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 23, 2020. Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states.

