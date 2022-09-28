The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on November 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

OGE Energy, the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4141 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022.

MAA today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.25 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.62% based on the September 26, 2022 closing price of the Company's common stock at $44.22 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2022.

On Sep 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of Limoneira, a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share payable on October 21, 2022, to stockholders of record on October 10, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AXP,OGE,MAA,CAC,LMNR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.