Daily Dividend Report: AXP,MFC,D,PSX,AMP

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on August 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 2, 2020.

Manulife's Board of Directors today announced a quarterly shareholders' dividend of $0.28 per share on the common shares of Manulife Financial, payable on and after June 19, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2020.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on June 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 5, 2020. This is the 369th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 24, 2020.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial increased the company's quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent, or $0.07 per diluted share, to $1.04 per diluted share payable on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

