Daily Dividend Report: AWR,STE,EMR,KMB,TROW

The Board of Directors of American States Water Company approved an increase in the company's third quarter cash dividend from $0.305 per share to $0.335 per share on the common shares of the company. The annualized dividend rate after this increase is $1.34 per share, which represents nearly a 10% increase from the current annualized dividend rate of $1.22 per share. This action marks the 337th consecutive dividend payment by the company. American States Water Company has paid dividends every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year for 66 consecutive years, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company's current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. Dividends on the common shares will be payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

STERIS's Board of Directors has approved a $0.03 increase in the quarterly interim dividend to $0.40 per share, representing the 15th consecutive year of dividend increases. The dividend is payable September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2020.

The board of directors of Emerson today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents per share of common stock payable September 10, 2020 to stockholders of record August 14, 2020.

The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on October 2, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 4, 2020. This represents the 48th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 86th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

T. Rowe Price Group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share payable September 29, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.