Daily Dividend Report: AVGO,TT,ROK,AEO,MRVL

The Broadcom Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $3.60 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2021.

Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, held its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Davidson, North Carolina. The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 3, 2021. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable September 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of American Eagle Outfitters today approved a 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.18 per share. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.72 per share, up from $0.55 per share previously. The second quarter dividend is payable on July 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2021.

