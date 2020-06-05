Daily Dividend Report: AVGO,PM,IDCC,SNV,HASI

The Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $3.25 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.17 per common share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 19, 2020.

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on July 22, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial has declared the following quarterly dividends: $0.33 per share on the company's common stock, payable on July 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2020.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, a leading investor in climate change solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock, payable on July 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 2, 2020. Based upon the Company's common stock closing price of $29.39 per share on June 4, 2020, the dividend represents an annualized yield of 4.6%.

