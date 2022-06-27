Daily Dividend Report: ARR,MDRR,IMKTA,IMKTB,HBNC

ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced guidance on the July 2022 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 29, 2022 to holders of record as of July 15, 2022.

Medalist Diversified REIT, a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the amount of $0.02 per share. The Q2 2022 dividend will be payable in cash on July 21, 2022 to holders of record of the Common Stock as of July 18, 2022.

Ingles Markets today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable July 14, 2022, to all shareholders of record on July 7, 2022.

Horizon Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors approved a 6.67% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.15 to $0.16 per share. Horizon's quarterly dividend will next be payable on July 22, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of July 8, 2022.

