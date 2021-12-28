Markets
Daily Dividend Report: ARR,IVR,ISAA

ARMOUR Residential REIT today announced guidance on the January 2022 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend will be paid on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 18, 2022.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 10, 2022.

Iron Spark, a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to holders of its Class A Common Stock that was authorized on December 21, 2021. The dividend will be payable January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

