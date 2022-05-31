Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.18 per common share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending June 30, 2022, of $4.60 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.

Quanta Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 64 cents per outstanding share, consistent with the previous three quarters. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2022. Verizon has 4.198 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $10.4 billion in cash dividend payments in 2021.

Capitol Federal Financial announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a True Blue Capitol dividend of $0.20 per share on outstanding CFFN common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on June 24, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2022.

SpartanNash today announced that on May 25, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022. As of May 26, 2022, there were 36,126,354 common shares outstanding

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARE,PWR,VZ,CFFN,SPTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.