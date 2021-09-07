Daily Dividend Report: ARE, FTCO, SBR, HOFT

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Fortitude Gold declared its monthly dividend of $0.035 per common share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.274940 per unit, payable on September 29, 2021, to unit holders of record on September 15, 2021.

Hooker Furniture (HOFT) announced that on September 2, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at September 16, 2021.

