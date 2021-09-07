Markets
ARE

Daily Dividend Report: ARE, FTCO, SBR, HOFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per common share for the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Fortitude Gold declared its monthly dividend of $0.035 per common share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.274940 per unit, payable on September 29, 2021, to unit holders of record on September 15, 2021.

Hooker Furniture (HOFT) announced that on September 2, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at September 16, 2021.

Daily Dividend Report: ARE, FTCO, SBR, HOFT
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ARE, FTCO, SBR, HOFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARE SBR HOFT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular