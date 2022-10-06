Apogee Enterprises announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2022.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2022.

H.B. Fuller announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2022. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 54 consecutive years.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $1.016680 per unit, payable on October 31, 2022, to unit holders of record on October 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 23, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of November 4, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: APOG,GLW,FUL,SBR,RELL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.