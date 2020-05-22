Daily Dividend Report: APD,CERN,NEE,BLK,MPW

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020.

Cerner, a global health care technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.18 per issued and outstanding share. The cash dividend will be payable on July 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2020.

The board of directors of NextEra Energytoday declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 2, 2020.

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.63 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.

Medical Properties Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock to be paid on July 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 18, 2020.

