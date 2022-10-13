A. O. Smith (AOS) approved a 7% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.30 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record October 31, 2022.

Costco Wholesale (COST) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 90 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable November 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 15, 2022 to share owners of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2022.

Paychex (PAYX) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.79 per share payable November 23, 2022 to shareholders of record November 9, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AOS, COST, RTX, PAYX

