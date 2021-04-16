Markets
AON

Daily Dividend Report: AON,OKE,ED,ATR,IDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized an 11% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting an 11% increase from $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 26, 2021.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 77.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2021.

AptarGroup, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and material science solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share which is an increase of approximately 6% from the previous dividend amount. The payment date is May 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2021.

Directors of IDACORP today declared a common stock dividend of $0.71 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2021.

Daily Dividend Report: AON,OKE,ED,ATR,IDA
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AON,OKE,ED,ATR,IDA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON OKE ED ATR IDA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular