Daily Dividend Report: AON,OKE,ED,ATR,IDA

Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized an 11% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting an 11% increase from $0.46 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 26, 2021.

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 77.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of May 19, 2021.

AptarGroup, a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and material science solutions, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share which is an increase of approximately 6% from the previous dividend amount. The payment date is May 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2021.

Directors of IDACORP today declared a common stock dividend of $0.71 per share, payable June 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on May 5, 2021.

