Daily Dividend Report: AMT,AMAT,ORCL,WPC,UMPQ

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.08 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 29, 2020 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2020.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.21 to $0.22 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 11, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2020.

The Oracle Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020, with a payment date of April 23, 2020.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.04 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.16 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Umpqua Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

