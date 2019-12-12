Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, ZTS, PKI, PWR, AXP

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on March 6, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 14, 2020. This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.

Zoetis (ZTS) has declared a first quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.20 per share, an increase of 22% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2019. The dividend is to be paid on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, to holders of record on Friday, January 17, 2020.

Parkland Fuel Corporation announced that a dividend of $0.0995 per share will be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2019.

Quanta Services (PWR) declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.05 per share, or a rate of $0.20 per share on an annualized basis, which represents a 25% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2019. The dividend is payable January 16, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2020.

American Express Company (AXP) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 3, 2020.

