Daily Dividend Report: AMGN, C, FIS, SCHW, SLB

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $1.60 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on September 8, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2020.

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2020.

FIS announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of close of business on Sept. 11, 2020.

The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020.

Schlumberger's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on October 8, 2020 to stockholders of record on September 2, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.