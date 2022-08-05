The Board of Directors of AMETEK declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2022.

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 7, 2022 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on August 22, 2022.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Dover today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.505 per share, from the previous $0.50 per share, an increase of $0.005. This is the 67th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, to be paid October 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 85 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AME,TSCO,NKE,DOV,ECL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.