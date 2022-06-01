Daily Dividend Report: AMBP,THG,SAIC,HNVR,EPSN

Ardagh Metal Packaging announces that its board of directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share. This is payable on June 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2022.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2022.

Science Applications International announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 15, 2022.

Hanover Bancorp, the holding company for Hanover Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable June 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2022.

Epsilon Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock, annualized $0.25 per share, to the stock holders of record at the close of business on June 15th 2022, payable on June 30th 2022.

