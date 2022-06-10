Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,CARR,ABT,CL,UTZ

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 25, 2022. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Applied returned $2.01 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $7.4 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

Carrier Global, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 23, 2022.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share. This marks the 394th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.054 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on July 7, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AMAT,CARR,ABT,CL,UTZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.