Daily Dividend Report: ALV,AAON,L,ARMK,ENR

Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its quarterly dividend will be increased by 3% to 66 cents per share, from 64 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2022. "Autoliv remains committed to creating value for shareholders and the Board of Directors is pleased to approve a higher dividend payout this quarter," says Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The dividend will be payable on Friday, December 9, 2022 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Tuesday, November 22. The ex-date will be Monday, November 21.

AAON, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's next regular semi-annual cash dividend of $0.24 per share (or $0.48 annually), an increase of 26%, payable on December 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2022.

Aramark's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022.

Energizer Holdings announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.

