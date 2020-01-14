Daily Dividend Report: ALLY,FRC,UNF,MSA,DX

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the company's common stock, a $0.02 per share increase relative to Ally's prior quarterly cash dividend, payable on February 14, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2020.

First Republic Bank declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.19 per share of common stock, which is payable on February 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on March 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today declared a first quarter dividend of 42 cents per share on common stock, payable March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2020.

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for January 2020. The dividend is payable on February 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 24, 2020.

