The Allstate Corporation announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per outstanding common share. Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 26 cents a share on May 23, 2022, will be paid August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2022. The August 15 payment will be the 376th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on May 12, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on Class A common stock and $0.414 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Eagle Materials has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record of its Common Stock at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALL,HRL,TSN,EXP,DDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.