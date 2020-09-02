Daily Dividend Report: ALLE,RVT,AGI,LAMR,GES

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Sept. 16, 2020.

Royce Value Trust has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on September 25, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2020, ex-dividend on September 10, 2020. The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on September 18, 2020.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.015 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 11 consecutive years during which time $179 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2020.

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable on September 30, 2020, to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 21, 2020. Lamar plans to evaluate its fourth-quarter dividend plans at a later date, but intends to honor its obligation as a REIT to pay out at least 90% of its 2020 full-year taxable income. Lamar previously paid a cash dividend of $1.00 per share on March 31, 2020 and a cash dividend of $0.50 per share on June 30, 2020.

The Guess?'s Board of Directors has approved the resumption of its quarterly cash dividend program, declaring a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company's common stock. The Board also decided not to declare any cash dividends for the prior two quarters. The dividend will be payable on October 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2020. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company invested approximately $39 million to repurchase four million shares of its common stock to return value to its shareholders.

