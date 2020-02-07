Daily Dividend Report: ALLE,LEA,SPR,UNP,DAL

Allegion, a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company - representing a 19-percent increase from 2019 and the company's sixth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2020.

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion and extended the authorization period to December 31, 2022. The Board also authorized the Company's ninth consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock from $0.75 to $0.77 per share. The next quarterly dividend is payable on March 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

Spirit AeroSystems announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock on February 6. The dividend is payable April 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on the company's common stock, payable March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record February 28, 2020. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 121 consecutive years.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4025 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 20, 2020, and will be paid on March 12, 2020.

