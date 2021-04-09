Daily Dividend Report: ALLE,AGNC,UTZ,TT,FTV

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2021. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2021.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-quality, branded snacking products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.05 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on May 10, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 4, 2021. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on June 25, 2021 to common stockholders of record on May 28, 2021.

