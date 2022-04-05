Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 18, 2022. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares its monthly distribution for April 2022 of $0.095 per share, payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 18, 2022. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund declared on April 4, 2022, a regular distribution for the month ending March 31, 2022 of $0.10 per share. Based on the Fund's net asset value per share of $30.74 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $25.72 on March 31, 2022, the $0.10 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 3.90% at NAV and 4.67% at market price. This distribution will be payable on April 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 22, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of April 21, 2022.

On Monday, the Board of Directors of Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ALG,EME,PFLT,MGU,C

