Daily Dividend Report: ALE, NATI, DTE, SIRI, MAC

Allete today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 61.75 cents per share, a five percent increase. "ALLETE's board is confident with this dividend increase given our strong earnings growth outlook for ALLETE Clean Energy," said ALLETE Chairman, CEO and President Al Hodnik. "We are well positioned for dividend increases in the coming years while maintaining an appropriate dividend payout ratio." On an annual basis, the increased dividend is equivalent to $2.47 per share. The regular quarterly dividend is payable Mar. 1 to common shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020.

The NATI Board of Directors approved an increase to the dividend to $0.26 per share, a 4 percent increase, on the company's common stock. This dividend is payable on March 9, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 18, 2020.

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.0125 per share dividend on its common stock payable April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 16, 2020. This continues DTE Energy's consistent dividend history, having issued a cash dividend for more than 100 years.

SiriusXM today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01331 per share of common stock, payable in cash on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2020.

The Board of Directors of the Macerich declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020.

