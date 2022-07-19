Daily Dividend Report: ALB,STBA,WBS,CFG,OGS

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58, is payable October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of September 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors of S&T Bancorp, the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, approved a $0.30 per share cash dividend on July 18, 2022. This is an increase of $0.02, or 7.1 percent, compared to a common stock dividend of $0.28 per share declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 18, 2022 closing price of $27.94 is 4.3 percent. The dividend is payable August 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 4, 2022.

Webster Financial, the holding company for Webster Bank, and its HSA Bank division, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on its common stock. The dividend on common shares will be payable August 17, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2022.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a three cent, or 8%, increase in the quarterly common stock dividend to $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2022.

The board of directors of ONE Gas today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share of common stock, payable Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 15, 2022. ONE Gas announced previously that it expects the quarterly dividend to be 62 cents per share in 2022, or $2.48 per share on an annualized basis, with annual dividend growth of 6% to 8% through 2026, and a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

