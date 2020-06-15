Daily Dividend Report: AGNC,SAFE,MGP,WRB,PEB

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2020. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

Safehold announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.16224 per share for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 4%. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.64896 per share and is payable on July 15, 2020 to holders of record on June 30, 2020.

MGM Growth Properties today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 per Class A common share for the second quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend of $1.95 represents an increase of $0.05 per share. This is the 11th dividend increase since MGP's initial public offering in April 2016. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 48 cents per share, representing a 9% increase from the present rate. The first quarterly dividend at the new rate of 12 cents per share will be paid on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2020.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust today announced that due to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry and hotel demand, its Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per common share of beneficial interest, to be paid on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.