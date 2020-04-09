Daily Dividend Report: AGNC,ORC,ADP,TT,ALLE

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2020. The dividend is payable on May 11, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2020. The Company also reaffirmed its intention to continue its practice of reporting monthly estimates of tangible net book value per share of common stock in conjunction with its monthly dividend declarations.

Orchid Island Capital announced today that the Board of Directors declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2020. The dividend of $0.055 per share will be paid May 27, 2020 to holders of record on April 30, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of April 29, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board's meeting on May 13, 2020.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share payable July 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2020.

The Board of Directors for Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 5, 2020. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per ordinary share of the company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2020.

