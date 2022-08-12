AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for August 2022. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of August 31, 2022.

Bunge announced that its Board of Directors has declared on August 11, 2022 a quarterly cash dividend of $0.625 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2022.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 16, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on Aug 11, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on Class A common stock and $0.414 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 22, 2022. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years. As of June 30, 2022, 3M had 569,603,928 common shares outstanding and 64,391 shareholders of record.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AGNC,BG,WY,TSN,MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.