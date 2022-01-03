Daily Dividend Report: AFG,NYC,LTC,GNL,WSO

American Financial Group, announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.56 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2022 to holders of record on January 14, 2022.

New York City REIT announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of Class A common stock at an annualized rate of $0.40 per share or $0.10 per share on a quarterly basis. NYC anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment. Accordingly, NYC declared a dividend of $0.10 per share on each share of NYC's Class A common stock payable on January 18, 2022 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2022.

LTC Properties, announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of January, February and March 2022, payable on January 31, February 28 and March 31, 2022, respectively, to stockholders of record on January 21, February 18 and March 23, 2022, respectively.

Global Net Lease announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of common stock at an annualized rate of $1.60 per share or $0.40 per share on a quarterly basis. GNL anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment. Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on January 18, 2022 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2022.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.95 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 14, 2022. Watsco has paid dividends for 48 consecutive years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.