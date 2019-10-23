Daily Dividend Report: AEP, LECO, BAC, WFC, AMGN

American Electric Power (AEP) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents a share on the company's common stock, an increase of 3 cents per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2019, and is the company's 438th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) has approved a 4.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.47 per share to $0.49 per share, or to $1.96 per share on an annualized basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per common share is payable January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2019.

Bank of America Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 6, 2019. The Board also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B. The dividend is payable on January 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2020.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.51 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2019 to stockholders of record on Nov. 8, 2019, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

Amgen (AMGN) declared a $1.45 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on Dec. 6, 2019, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 15, 2019.

