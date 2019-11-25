Daily Dividend Report: AEL, UGI, TXRH, INT, ELY

American Equity Investment Life Holding, a leading issuer of fixed index and fixed rate annuities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an annual cash dividend of $0.30 per share to owners of its common stock. This is a 7% increase from the $0.28 per share annual dividend declared on November 15, 2018. This marks the twenty first consecutive year a cash dividend has been declared and the sixteenth year in a row that the Company has increased its cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2019. There are approximately 91.1 million shares of common stock outstanding as of today.

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable January 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2019. UGI has paid common dividends for 135 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 32 years.

Texas Roadhouse's Board of Directors today authorized the payment of a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. This payment will be distributed on December 27, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2019.

World Fuel Services announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on January 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 20, 2019.

Callaway Golf declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on its Common Stock. The dividend is payable on December 19, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2019.

