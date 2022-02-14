Daily Dividend Report: AEE,RTX,GE,TSN,HE

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 59 cents per share, a 7.3% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 55 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.36 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.20 per share. "For a ninth consecutive year, we are pleased to announce an increase to our dividend," said Martin J. Lyons, Jr., president and chief executive officer of Ameren Corporation. "This reflects the Ameren Board of Directors' confidence in our long-term sustainable growth strategy that is bringing value to our customers and providing strong results for our shareholders." Lyons said Ameren anticipates dividend growth will be in line with the company's long-term earnings-per-share growth expectations and within a payout ratio of 55% to 70%. Future earnings growth opportunities will be driven by cash flow, investments and other business considerations. The common share dividend is payable March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2022.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Mar. 24, 2022, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Feb. 25, 2022. Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on February 9, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share on Class A common stock and $0.414 per share on Class B common stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

On February 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries increased HEI's quarterly cash dividend from $0.34 to $0.35 per share, payable March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022, ex-dividend date of February 23, 2022. The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing share price on February 11, 2022 of $41.29, HEI's dividend yield is 3.4%.

