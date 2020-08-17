Daily Dividend Report: AEE, CINF, FLO, ORI, ALSN

The board of directors of Ameren (AEE) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 49.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable Sept. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 9, 2020.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) declared a 60-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2020.

Flowers Foods (FLO) has declared a quarterly dividend of $.20 per share, an increase of 5.3% over the same quarter last year. This is the 72nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company and is payable on September 11, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 28, 2020.

Old Republic International (ORI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the Company's common stock for the third quarter of 2020. Payment will be made on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020.

