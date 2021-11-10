Daily Dividend Report: ADP,TRU,PRU,BWA,ALV

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing approved a $0.11 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $4.16 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 47th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. "This 12% increase in our quarterly dividend represents a strong signal of the board's confidence in ADP's prospects for this fiscal year and beyond. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to increase it for a 47th consecutive year," said Carlos Rodriguez. The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.04 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2021.

TransUnion today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the third quarter 2021. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 24, 2021.

Prudential Financial, announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021. Additionally, Prudential's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $1.5 billion of its outstanding Common Stock during the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022.

On November 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of BorgWarner declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021. orgWarner is a global product leader in sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 22 countries, the Company employs approximately 50,000 worldwide.

Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its quarterly dividend will be increased by 3% to 64 cents per share, from 62 cents, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on Monday, December 13, 2021 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Monday, November 29. The ex-date will be Thursday, November 25, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.