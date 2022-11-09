The board of directors of ADP approved a $0.21 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $5.00 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 48th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.25 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Aflac today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the first quarter dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023. This represents a 5.0% increase over the previously declared fourth quarter dividend.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18, 2022. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 629th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.248 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.976 per share, is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for December's dividend is November 30, 2022.

Cardinal Health announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4957 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADP,AFL,MMM,O,CAH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.