Daily Dividend Report: ADP, DHI, PRU, YUM, HAL

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) approved a $0.12 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $3.64 per share, Carlos Rodriquez, ADP's president and chief executive officer, announced. The new quarterly dividend rate of $0.91 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

D.R. Horton declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per common share, an increase of 17% compared to its most recent dividend paid. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 27, 2019.

Prudential Financial (PRU) announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 12, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2019.

Yum! Brands (YUM) declared a dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed December 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

Halliburton Company (HAL) has declared a 2019 fourth quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the company's common stock payable December 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2019.

