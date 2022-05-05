Daily Dividend Report: ADM,UPS,AXP,VST,UGI

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 18, 2022. This is ADM's 362nd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 90 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31, 2022, there were 562,606,668 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable June 2, 2022 to shareowners of record on May 16, 2022. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on August 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

Vistra announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.177 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter, and together with last quarter's dividend, ~$150 million cumulatively in 2022. This represents a ~18% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its second quarter 2021 dividend. The common dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of June 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be June 21, 2022.

The Board of Directors of UGI has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of the company's common stock, representing a 4.3% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022. Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, "We are pleased to increase our common stock quarterly dividend, marking the 35th consecutive year of increases. This increase is reflective of our strong balance sheet and ongoing confidence in UGI's cash generation capability. Over the past 10 years, UGI's dividend has provided a compound annual growth rate of 7.2%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders."

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADM,UPS,AXP,VST,UGI

