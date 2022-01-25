Daily Dividend Report: ADM,IS,TFC,CR,NSC

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 40.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, an 8.1% increase from last quarter's dividend of 37.0 cents per share. This is ADM's 361st consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 90 years of uninterrupted dividends. The dividend is payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 8, 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2021, there were 559,551,590 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

The Board of Directors of Truist Financial declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 11, 2022.

Crane, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2022.

Norfolk Southern today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from $1.09 to $1.24 per share. "This increase in the dividend payment represents our confidence in the strength of the company and its prospects for long-term growth. Since our founding 40 years ago, we have been committed to providing our shareholders with a solid return on their investment," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman and CEO.

