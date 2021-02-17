Daily Dividend Report: ADI,PEG,NOC,NEM,PNR

Analog Devices, today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend from $0.62 per outstanding share of common stock to $0.69, which is the equivalent of $2.76 annually. The new dividend represents an increase of 11% and marks the Company's 18th increase in the last 17 years. ADI has paid a dividend for 69 consecutive quarters, totaling $7 billion of cash returned to shareholders through dividends. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a quarterly common stock dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.51 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021. This action represents a $0.02 per share, or 4.1% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend and brings the indicative annual dividend rate to $2.04 per share. Ralph Izzo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to be able to increase the cash return to our shareholders. This latest increase represents the 17th increase in the common dividend in the past 18 years and marks our 114th consecutive year of paying a common dividend to shareholders. PSEG's long history of paying a common dividend is aided by our strong balance sheet and business mix, which are expected to support consistent and sustainable growth in the common dividend."

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business March 1, 2021.

Newmont today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock, payable on March 18, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021. The fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of 38 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Newmont's dividend increase is supported by a framework to return 40 to 60 percent of incremental attributable free cash flow to shareholders that is generated above a $1,200 per ounce gold price. For the fourth quarter, the dividend increase was based on a $1,800 per ounce gold price assumption and a 40 percent payout ratio applied to our previously articulated $1.2 billion incremental free cash flow for every $300 per ounce change in the gold price. Newmont's base annualized dividend remains at $1.00 per share and is sustainable at a $1,200 per ounce gold price.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021. 2021 marks the 45th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

